Letter to the editor: Communities across the country need messages of unity

I question the timing of Kim McGahey’s column “Predictions for a Biden presidency” the day before the presidential inauguration. In light of recent events, is this kind of fear-mongering and stoking divisiveness in the best interests of the community? He uses the word “liberal” as if it’s a bad word, while the dictionary definition is: “willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own; open to new ideas; relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.”

With regard to his comment on foreign policy, we do know that Trump’s tariff impositions meant American firms and consumers paid the vast majority of the cost of his tariffs, with the average American household paying somewhere from several hundred up to several thousand dollars per year thanks to higher consumer prices attributable to the tariffs. When negotiating trade agreements, countries want partners whose policies are stable and predictable, with the goal of establishing a long-term, win-win partnership, not the zero-sum game Trump played, making the U.S. a less desirable trade partner for other countries.

McGahey’s threat that there will be federal COVID-19 restrictions and mandates seems to ignore the fact that the federal agencies’ response to the pandemics was fragmented and ineffective and should be reformed by Congress and the president. And blaming Democrats for Trump’s character assassination? How about Trump’s own tsunami of 20,000 untruths while in office? What communities across the country need right now are the messages of unity as sung by John Legend, “a new day”, Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, “It’s time to come together … make the world a better place” and the sight of three former presidents pledging their support for the new administration.