Letter to the editor: Community members being forced out are irreplaceable

The issues pertaining to short-term rentals are evolving, and we hope to add another perspective to the effects they have on our communities.

With no limits on the amount of days they can be rented, neighborhoods are potentially subjected to weeks on end of noise, parties, traffic, trash and parking problems. This is especially true in larger rentals where big groups assemble for days or weeks.

Many full-time residents and second-home owners chose to live here because of the atmosphere once prevalent in the area. The peace and quiet of family residential neighborhoods attracted many because of this lifestyle and environment.

Destruction of this atmosphere will drive many to leave this area, which will impact the community in many ways.

Permanent residents and non-vacation-rental second-home owners generally are involved individuals in their communities. They serve on community boards, nonprofits and homeowners associations. They volunteer thousands of hours at food banks, nonprofits, schools, community theaters, clinics and environmental projects. They help their churches, local vendors and other civic groups provide free meals and services for those in need in the community. They staff many of the events the county and towns promote.

Could the drive-thru vaccination clinics have taken place without full-time and second-home owners staffing? Could consistent free community meals be served? These efforts are part of what makes a community.

When full-time residents and second-home owners grow weary of not being able to enjoy their dream home, feel a loss of a sense of security and endure the persistent disruption of their lives and neighborhoods, many will make the disheartening decision to leave Summit County. Please welcome in the investors and their licensing and sales tax revenue. Hopefully, the income generated will allow for hiring staff or companies to replace all the efforts and time commitments of those departing.