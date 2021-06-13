Letter to the editor: Community should be involved with and informed about school board

It is obvious that this community has a lot of feelings about decisions being made by the school board, but I wonder where they were when ideas and decisions were introduced. The equity policy was first introduced in March and was on the agenda several times before being voted on at the end of May. It was not a surprise that this was being discussed. Agendas and meeting minutes are published on the website.

I am not saying I agree with every decision being made, but it seems like emotions are getting the better of many people. It seems to me that if true changes were desired, people would stick around for more than one decision and make sure to be informed.

Yes, we have elected officials in these positions, who are not paid by the way, and we absolutely should hold them accountable. But is the frustration people are feeling because they are involved and informed? Or is the frustration because their emotions are leading the way?

Before acting on our frustrations, it would benefit us all to ask ourselves: When was the last time I attended a meeting? Do I know the process for making public comments? Do I know where to find the agenda and minutes? Do I know when the next meeting is? Be involved and informed so we can all work together to make Summit County better.