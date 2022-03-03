Letter to the editor: Congestion during peak ski days in Breckenridge was a nightmare
Patrick Sorino
Evergreen
Evergreen
Perhaps this study should have taken place much earlier. The congestion during the peak ski days was a nightmare. Prices were spiked throughout while services and public safety were severely compromised.
I will not plan my future peak time visits there until Breckenridge can handle its tourism platforms.
Letters to the Editor