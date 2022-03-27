Letter to the editor: Congrats to Breck for waking up to the reality of its wages problem

Congratulations to the town of Breckenridge leadership for waking up to the reality that paying employees $12 an hour ain’t cutting it. In the 2020 local election, only one candidate endorsed a $15 per hour minimum wage. Nobody else did, and that was two years ago!

Town leaders went so far as to appear before the county board begging them to hold off on Summit County’s proposed $15 per hour minimum wage until the elected and unelected employee shadow government had sufficient time to “study” the effects of such a complex economic policy. They began the study by courageously experimenting on themselves, dishing up compensation increases to one another during this time, but there was no ordinance for the little guy while the phony living wage study group vanished into the very thin air of self-serving local politics.

Proactive when lining their own pockets, but laissez faire when it comes to real people putting food on the table. It’s time to end the charade. Even Vail Resorts had the stones to admit it had fallen short.