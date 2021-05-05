Letter to the editor: Congrats to resident group on gravel mine permit denial

Congratulations to Lower Blue Residents United on the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board vote to unanimously deny the Peak Materials permit application. We know from experience the tremendous time, passion and sweat equity the group invested in setting forth its case. The Fiester Preserve Task Force can attest that the operative word “united” says it all.

Also, from our experience, we highlight the Summit Daily reporting that board member Nell Wareham-Morris said she was bothered by the minimal dialogue between Peak Materials and neighbors. This was deja vu for the Fiester Preserve Task Force and Summit County for many years until the Summit Board of County Commissioners initiated, through the Keystone Policy Center, an open, mediation dialogue between Fiester stakeholders and commissioners.

May the lessons learned from both of our groups be a benchmark for others in the future.