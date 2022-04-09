Letter to the editor: Congratulations, Dillon residents and new town council members
Dillon
I would personally like to thank everyone who took the time to vote in the Dillon municipal election to have their voices heard for the first time since 2014.
The voters have spoken, and they have elected to return residents to a place of prominence in the eyes of our elected officials.
I look forward to seeing what council members Renee Imamura, Tony Scalise, Dana Christiansen and Steven Milroy can do together to move the town forward while returning it to a balance of residents, local businesses, town revenue and tourists.
I thank all of them in advance for their service on behalf of the residents of Dillon.
