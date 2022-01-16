Letter to the editor: Congratulations to Susan Knopf on electric vehicle column

Instead of her usual conservative bashing, we should congratulate Susan Knopf on her well-researched and stated facts about the problems with batteries in electric vehicles. They are like spent fuel from old nuclear power plants and damaged or spent wind power blades. They are not recyclable. Where are we going to bury them?

While buying a new car is probably one of the worst investments one can make, it can be a good thing if you intend to keep it for many years like the one Knopf has with about 170,000 miles on it.

If we communicate sensibly, there are good things and thoughts in everyone — even Knopf.