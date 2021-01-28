Letter to the editor: Conservative Common Sense? More like conservative BS

“Thank you,” Donald Trump? No, I want to gag over the last four years!

Kim McGahey, when was it ever unacceptable to be an American patriot and not love our country? How is it being a patriot when you incite an insurrection? Strongest economy? Unemployment rate of 6.4% with a real unemployment rate (includes unemployed, underemployed, marginally attached and discouraged workers) of 12%.

Best economy in McGahey’s lifetime possibly because he is a Realtor and the real estate market in Summit County is booming. Also he probably has money invested in the stock market. The majority of corporate equities and mutual fund shares are held by investors who are white, college-educated and above the age of 54. Meanwhile income has not really increased when adjusted for inflation and buying power. Wage gains have gone largely to the highest earners.

Honor the flag? Putin put out bounties on our armed forces in Afghanistan, and Trump said nothing. Honor our men and women who defend it? Trump called them suckers and losers. What planet are you living on, McGahey? We do, however, have Trump to thank for over 400,000-plus deaths due to coronavirus and his mismanagement of the pandemic. I could go on and on, but it is not worth my time.

Conservative Common Sense? I would call it conservative BS.