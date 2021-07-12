Letter to the editor: Conservative Common Sense should be spelled with three Ks
Barry Cohen
Frisco
Apparently you can spell Conservative Common Sense with three Ks. I wonder who’s selling those million-dollar houses to those people from California, Illinois and New York? Maybe the editor can’t hear the dog whistle, but other people can.
