Letter to the editor: Conservatives cannot pretend the past weeks did not happen

Kim McGahey’s column Tuesday departed on a critique of the Biden administration and a problematic assessment of the current political situation. I would love to have more than 300 words to address all of his indefensible predictions, point by point, but first thing’s first: McGahey cannot expect to subject readers to his “conservative” column week after week and then completely gloss over the past two months. Conservatives cannot pretend that the past weeks, months and years did not happen. The president of the United States cannot summon, direct and give an objective to troops to carry out a coup, and when it fails, just pretend it did not happen. There are consequences.

Trump and his complicit conservative co-conspirators were called to heel by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who openly mocked them. Romney mocked their calling for “unity” when they have not yet even acknowledged the election results. Until there is acknowledgment of truth and justice, calling for unity is hollow. Next, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, called Trump out for having fed lies to his vulnerable followers and held him responsible for the horrific Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in order to physically prevent the certification of the election.

For those of us who watched Trump’s one-hour speech to the troops he had gathered, there is no doubt. For those saying the House jumped the gun on impeachment, watch the video. If anyone but the president had given that speech, they would have been arrested on the spot. And then there are the co-conspirators.

For the second time in 12 years, a Republican administration has left an unmitigated disaster to the next administration. Acknowledge please.