Letter to the editor: Conservatives have their own agenda of total control

Kim McGahey is doing his regular cry about bad, bad liberals who want total control.

Look at conservatives and their agenda of total control in just three GOP states: Virginia, Texas and Ohio. Discussion of critical race theory will be forbidden. Government policy against the LGBTQ community is being pushed. State government will select books they disapprove of to be burned.

The state will come between a woman and her doctor in the highly personal subject of reproductive rights. These are just the first of GOP states and the attack on our most basic of constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Finally, despite what Republicans said in campaigns this season, critical race theory is not taught in any secondary school in the U.S.