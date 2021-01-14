Letter to the editor: Conservatives have worthy goals, but I have questions

Let’s take a look at these conservative beliefs, according to Kim McGahey:

The U.S. Constitution: So what do you do with a president who tries to circumvent election laws specified in the Constitution?

Rule of law: So what do you do with a president who encourages riots and sedition? Will conservatives vote to impeach?

We the people, not we the government

Free market enterprise: Let’s cut out the huge subsidies to the oil industry.

Personal responsibility: So let’s encourage, not discourage, minority voters with barriers to voting.

Family: Of course.

Hard work: And apple pie.

A free and honest press: So why is there so much disinformation in the press and media from the conservative side and attacks on the press from the conservatives?

The content of your character, not the color of your skin: So why is the Republican Party so overwhelmingly white and European?

Faith in the God of our founders: What about the gods of Americans today?

McGahey, these are all worthy goals, but words of a mission statement must be lived every day.