Letter to the editor: Coronavirus testing is a breeze in Summit County
Copper Mountain
I just took my first COVID test ever, and it could not have been easier. In one minute, I registered online. Then I went into the Silverthorne testing site, and four minutes later, I was finished. No wait, no pain, no hassle and no fee.
I’ll log in tomorrow and see the results of the test. I recommend this easy service to everyone in Summit County.
