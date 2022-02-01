Letter to the editor: County commissioners must set metric to end masking for kids

It is beyond frustrating as a parent to read in the Jan. 25 edition of the Summit Daily that the three county commissioners were not supportive of setting metrics to end the mask mandate for children ages 2-11.

The World Health Organization has never advised that children 5 and under should be masking, and individuals ages 5 and up have a readily available vaccine. People 12 and over have access to a booster dose. In addition, people who need a higher level of protection from the coronavirus have masking options that protect the user, no matter what those around them are doing.

What are our county officials hoping to accomplish with this measure at this point in the pandemic? There are growing calls among doctors, scientists and researchers to end child masking. It is unacceptable that our public officials won’t even join the conversation.

County commissioners, please share the evidence you are using that masking children has more benefit than harm. Then set the metrics to end this measure. Give parents, caregivers and children a defined off-ramp from this restriction.