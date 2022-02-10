Letter to the editor: County is not responsible for Silverthorne mobile home parks

A recent letter to the editor suggested the county assume responsibility for relocating the displaced individuals in the Silverthorne mobile home parks. Here are some salient facts regarding this unfortunate turn of events. Everyone should be saddened by the loss of affordable housing options for these families.

Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 20-1202 into law in June 2020. This bill required that residents be given notice of a change of use or sale 12 months in advance of the fact. They have 90 days in which to make a purchase offer, which may or may not be accepted. If a sale of a mobile home park occurs and the homeowners are not the buyers, the landlord must send the municipality or county and the division of housing an affidavit of compliance with the requirements of the act. So the question is, was proper notice given? Did the residents make an offer?

The two parks in question are in the city limits of Silverthorne. Therefore the land is subject to Silverthorne zoning requirements and the town’s approval of redevelopment. Consequently, the matter is in the hands of Silverthorne, not the county.

It would be an appropriate and better solution if the new owners provided some tangible assistance to these displaced residents. According to news articles, the new units will sell for $600,000 to $1 million. They will certainly have ample funds to lend a hand without the cost falling to taxpayers.