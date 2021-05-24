Letter to the editor: County officials should consider paid parking at popular trailheads
Breckenridge
One possible solution to the parking issues at popular hiking trailheads would be to implement paid parking on busy weekends. By charging a modest fee to park, people would be encouraged to carpool rather than meet at the trailhead, thereby reducing demand. Also, money raised from the parking could be used to expand the size of existing parking lots, thereby solving the problem in the long term. This would be preferable to a reservation system since the issue isn’t overcrowded trails but rather a shortage of parking.
