Letter to the editor: County should ask first before spending taxpayer money

I see Summit County proudly proclaiming that it will spend even more taxpayer money to subsidize employee housing. Basic math shows over $250,000 to convert a whopping 15 units from short-term to long-term rentals. Since we are supposedly over 1,000 units short, it looks like it will take another $16 million or so to fix the problem, and only temporarily.

This is not the taxpayers role. It is the role of Vail Resorts and other business owners committed to continued growth and expansion with no limits in sight. It’s time to shut the door and stop the uncontrolled and unsustainable growth. Our government entities should also ask taxpayers what they want, instead of continuing to spend our money without our permission.