Letter to the editor: COVID-19 is highly transmissible but treatments are effective

As a former full-time resident of Summit County, it is sad for me to see that COVID-19 hysteria is alive and well. Based on misinformation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the president and outright lies from the beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci, MSNBC, CNN, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The literature-based evidence (large study from India) shows cloth masks are virtually useless. They might confer a 5% reduction in the spread of COVID-19. The vaccines (and I am vaccinated because I am 60) are very effective at reducing individual risk of morbidity and mortality from the disease, but even the CDC, which yesterday limited cruising to only fully vaccinated staff and passengers, has admitted vaccination will not control the spread of COVID-19. (By all accounts, 100% of people fully vaccinated in a controlled space should be the safest place on earth.)

It is time to get over the hysteria. You do not need to fear the person not wearing a useless cloth mask on their face. You do not need to fear the unvaccinated; they are not causing you illness.

The only useful reason to get a COVID-19 test is that if you are positive, you can try to get monoclonal antibodies.

COVID-19 will decrease substantially after almost every one of us has had it. It is most likely that almost everyone is going to get COVID-19. It is a highly transmissible virus. Luckily, there are very effective treatments available.

No one needs to fear COVID-19, and you definitely do not need to fear your neighbor.