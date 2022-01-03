Letter to the editor: COVID-19 pandemic is nothing but smoke and mirrors

Today on Facebook, someone told me unvaccinated people are murderers. To be honest, I feel bad for people who’ve been so hypnotized by media propaganda that they believe these delusions in their heads. These people will require intense therapy to reverse the fear-porn programming that controls their minds and prevents them from having rational thought.

I’d like to remind these individuals of a few real-life murderers, so perhaps they can brush up on the types of people they should really be looking out for: Ted Bundy, Jack the Ripper, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Aileen Wuornos, the Zodiac Killer, Charles Manson, etc.

Sorry, but the person without a mask at City Market is not the murderer you’re looking for.

And in terms of ailments, perhaps focus on these other illnesses, which historically and in 2020 killed significantly more people: heart disease (690,882 deaths) and cancer (598,932 deaths). COVID-19 (345,323 deaths) was a distant third place to these other deadly killers.

People have been brainwashed to believe this respiratory illness is more deadly than it actually deserves credit. In Colorado, there have been 921,235 cases since early 2020 resulting in 10,438 deaths. Meaning 1.1% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 died. In reality, since many people who had the virus did not test through the health department (myself included), the percentage of people who died is much lower. The same is true of hospitalizations: 50,731 hospitalized in Colorado, meaning 5.5% (or less) of all cases required hospitalization. Somehow these facts have been manipulated by the media to create this deadly serial killer.

It’s time for a reality check. And it will take a lot of reflection to look back and attempt to understand why the media and our government have been complicit in peddling a lie to the American people.