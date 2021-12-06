Letter to the editor: COVID-19 vaccination is a private health care decision

Here are some facts about the efficacy of COVID-19 shots, associated health risks and the robustness of natural immunity.

Vaccinated people can acquire and transmit COVID-19. In fact, 1 in 5 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado is vaccinated. Perhaps part of the problem is the shots are not as effective as the manufacturers, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration have led the public to believe.

There are health risks associated with COVID-19 shots. Cases of myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clots, Guillain-Barré syndrome, anaphylaxis and other reactions, up to and including death, have been reported. While the CDC states these side effects are rare, an individual should have the ability to make an informed decision regarding his or her risk factors. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database has over 2,856,278 adverse symptoms from 664,745 events associated with COVID-19 shots. This number is far greater than all adverse reports (679,446 symptoms from 181,180 events) for all brands of seasonal flu shots administered from 1990 to present. This significant increase in adverse events should not be overlooked.

All shots available in the U.S. are still undergoing clinical trials. Even the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s Comirnaty shot states that long-term safety trials will not complete until 2027. Until we know the full picture, no one should be forced to participate in a medical experiment.

Millions of Americans have recovered from COVID-19 viral infections and thus have robust immunity. We must ask ourselves why our government still does not recognize natural immunity? Could it be that our health care system doesn’t stand to make a profit?

The decision to receive a COVID-19 shot shouldn’t be based on feelings. It is a private and personal choice to be made between a patient and his or her health care provider.