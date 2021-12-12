Letter to the editor: COVID-19 vaccination should never have been a political issue

All the pro- and anti- “to vax or not to vax,” that is the question!

This is not, and never should have been, a political issue. But then I am a “Brit“ and do not necessarily understand the ”goings-on” or mentality existing in this great nation.

Rather than read letters to the editor, simply research the facts. As your reader Charles Pitman mentioned, true scientists conduct their own research to obtain reliable answers — answers that we should, at the least, consider. It is up to us all to determine our responsibility to ourselves and all others.

And if anyone tells this Brit “if you don’t like it …” — too late. Many have already offered that directive!