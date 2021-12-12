Letter to the editor: COVID-19 vaccination should never have been a political issue
Silverthorne
All the pro- and anti- “to vax or not to vax,” that is the question!
This is not, and never should have been, a political issue. But then I am a “Brit“ and do not necessarily understand the ”goings-on” or mentality existing in this great nation.
Rather than read letters to the editor, simply research the facts. As your reader Charles Pitman mentioned, true scientists conduct their own research to obtain reliable answers — answers that we should, at the least, consider. It is up to us all to determine our responsibility to ourselves and all others.
And if anyone tells this Brit “if you don’t like it …” — too late. Many have already offered that directive!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.