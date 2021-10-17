Letter to the editor: Crisis in the classroom
Breckenridge
In our world
I long
for truth to triumph over lies
for love to triumph over hate
for peace to triumph
for right to triumph over wrong
for good to triumph over evil
I long for the world, at last, to be ruled rightly with justice and mercy and truth and love and peace.
As a 25-year teacher in inner city New Haven, Connecticut, I found my purpose!
Daily, I treasured each child as they walked into our classroom; irrespective of race — black, brown, white.
May they feel loved, respected and appreciated during our six hours together.
May I impart values in hopes they become upstanding citizens.
May I never ridicule or practice sarcasm or any other negativity.
May I shower them with praise and let them know how much they mean to me.
By my example, may they practice love, courage, and compassion.
May I show them hope.
May I show them laughter.
May I emphasize that they can be or do anything they choose!
There is an overriding movement today (critical race theory). Its overriding agenda is to teach our children toxic, damaging rhetoric — you’re no good, America’s no good.
Cancel culture is also aimed at destroying the very fabric of all our lives. This saddens me: It enrages me! Our children are our future.
A percentage of teachers indoctrinate our youth daily: The message is always anti-American.
Most of us, including myself, have had our heads in the sand. We have been unwilling to face a desperate, broken and, at times, an evil and corrupt world. We must stop the racism and bigotry fed to our precious commodities.
