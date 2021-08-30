Letter to the editor: Critical race theory is being used to transform America

I’m concerned when Summit Daily News readers, Facebook users and columnists advocate for critical race theory indoctrination in our schools, military academies and armed forces.

Just last week, a letter writer used a Wikipedia (not vetted) definition of critical race theory to defend the ideology. For the corrected record, critical race theory is “an academic discipline, formulated in the 1990s, built on the intellectual framework of identity-based Marxism,” according to Christopher Ruf . The roots go even further back than that, when radical academics like Jean Anyon wrote and taught about the approach.

Critical race theory is just one of several tools being used now to transform America from a civilized land of freedom and opportunity to one of anarchy, class warfare, spiraling deficits and spending that will necessitate substantial tax increases for all of us and frightening vulnerabilities for our enemies to capitalize upon. Thankfully, American parents and other patriots are speaking out against this dangerous ideology.

How can any reasonable, informed American protest time-tested principles that create self-worth such as self-reliance, owning the consequences of our choices, the golden rule, etc.? So now we’re going to teach an ideology that teaches kids to label and judge others based on their skin color rather than the content of their character? You can label me an oppressor, but I have the self-awareness, spine, wisdom and life experiences to know that I am not.

Sure, let’s brainwash them now so there will be no point of return when they become our future leaders, continuing the march right off the cliff to tyranny like our Cuban neighbors with no freedoms, no resources, no property rights, no justice, no self-responsibility and totalitarian control by a corrupt and wealthy few at the top of the food chain.

Not in my county!