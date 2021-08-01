Letter to the editor: Critical race theory undoing what generations worked for
Dillon
Susan Knopf sure put a lot of effort into justifying what isn’t a theory at all but an actuality. Critical race theory is teaching our young people what generations of Americans spent all our lives learning how to overcome: judging people by skin color. We know that young children don’t see color or race at all until they are taught to, and now our education system has taken on that role? If a child isn’t exposed to it at home, our teachers want to make sure they are taught to judge and hate based on race one way or another? Opportunity exists at every level for every color, creed, race or persuasion in this country like never before. There is only one caveat: You have to choose to participate to use those opportunities to your advantage. If you don’t even reach for the brass ring you will never win the prize.
