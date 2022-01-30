Critical thinkers are beginning to see the cracks in the narrative

Firstly, I’m glad to know letter writer Robert Matzke and his wife have come out of their time with COVID-19. Thanks so much for verifying a couple of key facts that seem to escape most people:

Vaccinated and boosted does not keep you from getting or spreading the virus. It might be worth entertaining a lawsuit for false advertising or some such.

Masks obviously do not work, never have and never will on an aerosolized virus of this size. I can refer to multiple studies verifying this.

As for treatment options I suggest checking out: COVID19CriticalCare.com and MyFreeDoctor.com and search “The McCullough Protocol.”

A worthy question is why is our government and its agencies not forthcoming with early treatment?

Why do they ask you to go home and come back when your lips are blue?

I’m also sure that for those who value critical thinking, they are beginning to see the cracks in the narrative.

This will allow the other side of the story to be revealed, thus the ability to critically think and choose from a place of power, not fear.

Knowledge is power. Narrative is propaganda.