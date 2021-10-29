Letter to the editor: Current school board members need to be held accountable

We should expect honesty, open communication and good stewardship of our taxpayer dollars. The current board is lacking in all these basic functions of elected officials. I watched the recent school board candidate forum when Kate Hudnut exclaimed that critical race theory is not even a thing. Then why does the new equity policy state doctrines of critical race theory, including institutional racism and systemic oppression, which is directly derived from the theory?

During the school board meeting in May to vote on the new equity policy, many parents wished to express their deep concerns over dividing our children by race and gender as well as discussions of white privilege, which critical race theory teaches. After some parents spoke, with dozens still wanting to be heard, the mics were turned off. It has been reported from folks who attended both the pro and con critical race theory forums this summer that some teachers have stated they incorporate critical race theory into what they teach. Either board members are clueless of what is going on or they are being dishonest.

When the current board hired the former superintendent, it either knew he had a consulting side business to promote critical race theory or did not do its due diligence before hiring him. When it was determined the former superintendent was not good for our now-divided community, it cost our county over $100,000 to send him on his way.

Academic performance has declined since before COVID-19. The only way to restore trust in our school board is to replace members with new leadership. Please vote for the 4 For the Kids candidates — Kim Langley, Pat Moser, Danielle Surette and Manuela Michaels — to make a change to bring our community back together, improve communication, refocus on academics and rebuild trust.