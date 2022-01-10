Letter to the editor: Deed-restricted rental housing should have very low income cap

I think deed-restricted rental housing should have a low to very low income cap.

A wage earner earning $15 an hour makes about $31,200 gross income a year. If that person pays one-third of their income for housing, as financial experts suggest, he or she can afford about $867 a month for rent. Double that is $1,734 per month, or two-thirds their monthly income, which leaves insufficient income for food, utilities, gasoline, medical care and other necessities.

Obviously, if there are two full-time working people in a household, they would more easily be able to make their rent. I am concerned the proposed “affordable housing” on the Justice Center Parcel will still be out of reach for many single service workers. This is the group most in need of affordable housing and least likely to find it within driving distance of their place of employment in Summit County.