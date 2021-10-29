Letter to the editor: Degradation of discourse in this country should make every American worry

I was saddened to see that your paper ran an ad from The Mint restaurant in Silverthorne that contained a direct insult to our president. In the ad, The Mint stated that if you say the phrase, “Let’s go Brandon” you get a 20.21% discount.

This phrase is used by the far right as a vulgar slur against President Biden. The degradation of the level of discourse in this country in the past five years should make every American worry about the direction our country is heading and the threat to our democracy.