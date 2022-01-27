Letter to the editor: Demand that A-Basin serve local beer from Outer Range Brewing

It is a crime against humanity and ski culture that the best beer in Summit is not available at the best bar in Summit.

Outer Range Brewing Co. and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area are perfectly aligned in culture, sustainability mission and general vibe. I mean, just look at their can designs and beer names!

Drinking a beer from Boulder, Chico or Telluride — while satisfying enough — is not nearly as delightful or climate friendly as sipping on a top 10 beer in the country (according to Beer Advocate and anyone with taste buds) that only has to travel 16 miles from Frisco.

A-Basin has dedicated itself to the ideal ski experience by leaving the Epic fail pass, it’s time to offer noncorporate beer, too, while moving closer to a goal of being carbon neutral by 2025.

Please sign this petition to offer Outer Range beer at A-Basin’s 6th Alley Bar: rb.gy/xfgdm3 .