Letter to the editor: Democracy depends on federal protection for elections

As we remember Martin Luther King Jr., it is a travesty that we can’t pass legislation to protect voting rights for all our citizens. I am so proud of how we manage elections in Colorado. It’s so easy to vote in a thoughtful, unrushed way for everybody.

And it is fair. The system has elected former Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Lauren Boebert as well as Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. We need national protection for systems such as ours. We need our senators to convince their skeptical colleagues that fair systems where everyone votes do work.

Colorado is the poster child for this right now. But even we need that federal protection. Democracy depends on it.