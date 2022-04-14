Letter to the Editor: Democrats and the mainstream media are to blame for our problems

Trust the science?

Philip Huff demands that we trust the report he cited regarding ivermectin’s efficacy against COVID-19. Really? So just whose science should we trust? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, World Health Organization, top virologist Dr. Anthony Fauci – all the agencies and people who I think changed the science on a daily basis to fit their agendas? China’s science? We can all find “scientific” studies to support whatever agenda we favor. We may never know whether ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, masks, lockdowns or distancing worked or not.

I think that if the World Health Organization had put health before politics and shut down all movements in and out of China, there would never have been a pandemic. Meanwhile, I think there have been massive lies and cover-ups by the left-biased media. The fake Russian hoax and impeachment of former President Donald Trump, the fake Hillary Clinton-bought dossier, Hunter Biden’s laptop, Jussie Smollett’s faked hate crime, Kyle Rittenhouse’s treatment as guilty before his trail even started, not to mention the massive corruption of the “big guy.” When 90% of the mainstream media is controlled by one political party’s views, then we have become no different than Russia. I think it’s all propaganda at that point. Maybe it’s time for everyone to change the channel.