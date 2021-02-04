Letter to the editor: Democrats have been effective with cancel culture campaign

Kim McGahey raised an excellent point in his Feb. 2 column, “Unintended consequences of economic elitism.” Our governments — whether local, state or federal — are marching in lockstep toward their stated “reset” away from capitalism, independence, liberty and freedom and toward centralized dominance and control without any consideration for the consequences, whether intended or unintended, of their decisions. Even Mayor Eric Mamula was quoted as saying, “(the pandemic is) a good reset for our community.”

The “reset” isn’t some conspiracy theory. It’s been a driving focus of progressives for years. Remember when Secretary of State Hilary Clinton literally produced a reset button in her appearance with Vladimir Putin?

The problem is that the marketing of the “reset” is slick. They’ve been quite effective with their cancel culture campaign, advocating for white privilege guilt, which has clearly been embraced by our Summit County leadership. For example, our school board meetings opening up with apologies for occurring on “stolen land.” Really? Recall this comment from President Abraham Lincoln from a 1838 speech, often paraphrased as “What will kill us will come from within.”

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. … As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

Yes, Steve Brown, my Frisco neighbor and Summit Daily News letter writer, I am frightened. It’s tempting to say “I told you so.”

Democrats, your buyer’s remorse will come. We conservatives did a poor job of sharing the consequences of a Joe Biden presidency, a puppet directed by the left in our country, to our wallet and our freedoms. You will see. Watch, learn and speak up!