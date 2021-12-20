Letter to the editor: Dillon Amphitheater changes will make venue less accessible to locals

The town of Dillon seems to be trying everything possible to create an amphitheater that is for paid events only. To me, that there is now a proposal to raise and secure the fence line around the facility is further evidence of this. We might as well put up a sign which reads: Paid customers only; all others unwelcome.

In the past, I have attended the free concerts and have more or less enjoyed them. In the past two years, it seems there have been fewer and fewer of the freebies and more and more of the ticketed events, which are fee-attached. Apart from the music noise, which wafts up to my condo, I haven’t paid much attention to what is going on at the amphitheater other than on the Fourth of July, when I had not known that I needed a ticket to get in because of unseen, last-minute advertising. I sat outside the fence with some friends and enjoyed the Denver Symphony. Now we’re looking into making the fence higher and more permanent. No more outside-the-fence sitting.

If the amphitheater is to be a money-making entity, why not come right out and say so? We can put up signs to that effect. Because lots of people in Summit County can’t afford the tickets, the venue will serve a certain, exclusive demographic. To extrapolate a bit further, perhaps we should do the same for the bike path through Dillon. We could set up gates and charge a toll for its usage. We could do the same by setting up parking meters all over Dillon. You can’t do that at the federal post office. Maybe that’s why so many people park there for amphitheater events leaving us Dillon residents scrambling to get our mail on weekend evenings.