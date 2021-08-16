Letter to the editor: Dillon Amphitheater should consider a weather canopy

I love the fact the Dillon is bringing in bigger and better bands for what is really one of the premier venues to watch a show. The backdrop of Buffalo Mountain and the Tenmile Range is truly fantastic, and I have to think bands and concertgoers love that special experience.

However, our monsoon season and high altitude weather can turn a great evening into a disaster. I think if the venue is going to continue doing more and more paid shows, they owe it to concertgoers to put up a canopy solution. I understand that a lot of money and time was invested in the renovations a few years back, but a canopy would make the venue much more enjoyable and add some insurance to combat the unpredictable summer evening weather.

The weather in Summit can turn on a dime. Cold is one thing, but cold and wet is another thing entirely. Free shows, you deal. Paid shows, it is nice for bands and fans to have that insurance.