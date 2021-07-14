Letter to the editor: Dillon must stop with traffic light experiment
Justin Magnani
Dillon
Dillon
We’ve all read and heard about and have experienced the traffic light experiment that the town of Dillon honchos dreamt up. Please stop. Our red line of sanity is your proper green arrow.
Letters to the Editor