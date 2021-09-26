Letter to the editor: Dillon needs more public input on short-term rentals

I’m writing this letter in response to the Dillon Town Council’s rejection of a short-term rental license moratorium. I’m the person who has approached the town regarding this issue, and I have listened to the reasoning of some of the council members’ concerns on this issue. I realize that more input is needed to come forth with a reasonable solution.

The Town Council has set aside an hour at each work session to discuss this issue, and my concern is that, according to the town’s rules at work sessions, no input from any attendees is allowed. Another major concern is the number of the council members who currently have short-term rental licenses. As a past board member in the town of Dillon, it is my understanding that a board member should recuse themselves if the issue may cause them to have interests in the issue that may create conflict. A closed discussion without input from their citizens is not the way to solve problems.

Granted, the town allows citizen comments during its meetings, but that seems to be somewhat late. The Town Council should at least enact some rules and standards for license holders with steps to be taken for those in violation, giving the town the ability to regulate those operations. They should not make any rules that can’t be enforced. Again, the Town Council members who either have a short-term rental license or active interest in their management should make their position public.