Letter to the editor: Direct-to-ballot initiatives are part of our legislative process

Letter writer Julia Koster’s assertion that we do not have direct democracy in this country is objectively wrong. Direct-to-ballot initiatives are literally part of the Colorado Constitution, and last I checked, Colorado is part of the United States.

She says this is not how we enact laws in this country. Direct-to-ballot initiatives are literally written into the Constitution with the explicit purpose of providing community members with an avenue to participate in the legislative process. This is exactly how laws are enacted in this country.

I have collected over 250 signatures to date and have six weeks remaining to fulfill the required 393 total signatures. When this ordinance is on the ballot, it will give Frisco residents an opportunity to discuss and vote on our community’s future. America is a country where ideas compete and majority consensus prevails. You win some, and you lose some. I look forward to seeing how this plays out at the ballot box.