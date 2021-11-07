Letter to the editor: Displaced mobile home park residents shouldn’t be lost
Corkie Ramey
Gypsum
I was pleased that the residents of the Cottonwood Court and the D&D mobile home parks will get “hope” from the developer for relocation. Perhaps more units in the new development could be deed restricted and made affordable for the displaced residents.
These folks are valuable longtime job holders and should not be lost to the community.
