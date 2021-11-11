Letter to the editor: Divisive letters to the editor should not be published
Raoul Pietri
Frisco
Frisco
I was disappointed to see a letter to the editor from someone who had a hateful, hateful opinion in regard to the election of the school board.
I am in favor of free speech, but this should not have been published. And I’m sure I’m not the only one to see this.
This was very divisive, and we need to heal as one country.
