Letter to the editor: Do you teach your children concern for others?

Kelly Boyd, I loved the first part of your sunshine and daisies letter, but then you lost me.

First of all, I cannot see that any of the items you mentioned covered by the First Amendment have anything to do with face masks. Also, do you even understand the purpose of face masks? They are to protect others. Others, not ourselves. Putting on a mask proclaims your concern for and desire to protect others.

If you saw a child absentmindedly stepping into an intersection with an oncoming car, would you try to stop the child from getting hurt? If you drove into your neighborhood past a moose or a bear and saw children outside playing, would you warn them? If you knew of an elder being abused, would you try to help? Would you teach your children the same kind of concern for others?

Restoring smiles sounds cute, but saving lives and learning concern for others is of paramount importance. I cannot help but wonder what you fell for. I stand for my neighbors.