Letter to the editor: Doc PJ is one of the most genuine, kind and generous individuals

I wish to respectfully submit a statement that speaks to the character, integrity and compassion of Dr. Craig “Doc PJ” Perrinjaquet.

I have known Doc PJ for over 30 years and have always (and will continue to) describe him to friends, family and visitors as one of the most genuine, unbelievably kind and generous individuals they would have the privilege to meet, both personally and professionally.

Doc PJ has taken full ownership of the comment (which has unintentionally resulted in hurt) he made to the emcee before the Ullr parade.

I understand the feelings, reactions and comments that have been made with regard to this very unfortunate happening that took place that day.

I implore all of us who are human to allow some compassion to another human who is nothing but compassionate.