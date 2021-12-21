Letter to the editor: Doctor’s apology letter was overly kind to the unvaccinated
Frisco
Though I’m glad he found it in his heart to sincerely apologize, I found Dr. Craig “Doc PJ” Perrinjaquet’s response to the anti-vaxxer who found his condom comment to be “divisive” overly kind.
As a health care worker who has been stressed by a health care system that is overstressed by COVID-19 cases that could have been avoided, Doc P.J. may have slipped up by joking that we don’t need to create more purposely unvaccinated people. (I have actually heard health care workers say things much less complimentary than this about those who willfully endanger others!)
His comment seems to have been more a spontaneous jab at the unjabbed than a call to war.
