Letter to the editor: Does corruption run deep in the Summit school board race?

Isn’t it a sign of the times when what is supposed to be a nonpolitical election of a school board turns out to be an ideological warfare between what is right and proper for students versus the imposition of revisionist and socialistic overburden?

In reading the most recent letters from the attack dog disciples of schools of propaganda based upon canceling others, I find that those who would discredit and demean are likely to have significant feet of clay and are casting stones in the hope that their own folly will not be discovered.

One side of this confrontation has gained support from a grassroots level, without seeking political party endorsement. The other has now brought up the big guns of the political party of the left and the nefarious union.

Most of the defamatory and strident letters are being written by party members and loyal fellow travelers. Now the party has opened the coffers to promote a scenario that has failed our students for some time.

Campaign violation notices have been filed with the Secretary of State against the incumbents. Makes one wonder about the old adage referring to smoke and fire.

There are many teachers who are not being well served by their representation organization as well as at the local, state and national level. They have been reluctant to come forward in fear of reprisal. However, they have shared their feelings, frustrations and stories with the candidates who took the time to meet with them.

Endorsement and financial support by political and union organizations should be viewed as protecting turf and not in the best interests of students.

To paraphrase James Carville of the Clinton years, “It’s the students, stupid!”