Letter to the editor: Does McGahey have any qualifications to claim crisis is over?

The crisis is over is Kim McGahey’s claim. Why are people still dying in large numbers if this is so? With this and other claims often made about many things, the reader should first ask the big question: Is this person qualified to make such a claim? About this writer, one should ask the questions of: Is he a researcher? Does he have degrees or special knowledge in any of the fields relating to disease transfer? Statistics? Biology? Some knowledge of epidemiology? Are any of his claims based on known scientific facts?

We all wish this pandemic to pass, but it is truly an immoral act to spread falsities and outright lies that can sway those who seek easy and less hard answers, which will also make them more vulnerable to a disease. The spreading of false information and outright lies has become a common national habit it seems.