Letter to the editor: Does Trump keep the Secret Service if he goes to jail?
Barry Cohen
Frisco
Once again, I ask this question: When the so called “greatest president ever“ goes to prison, does he keep his Secret Service? Ask Kim McGahey.
Letters to the Editor