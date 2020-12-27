Letter to the editor: Domestic terrorism attack targeted operations center
Frisco
The network operations center in the AT&T complex in Nashville, Tennessee, was apparently targeted unsuccessfully by domestic terrorists Christmas Day. A network operations center is where regional routing takes place for communication flow. There are three nexuses, called “maes” in the U.S. This is not one of them, but it is an upper tier data-routing center. Major network operations centers are hardened structures that exist in upper stories of buildings that have controlled entry points. The invention of the internet was based on a desire in the 1960s by our defense department to remove “critical” communication choke points and allow that flow of information to quickly find new routes around disruptions. The destruction of this center would not have disrupted communications across the country but would have created some internet and cellular blackouts in the area. Every major city has more than one network entry point. AT&T is a major military and government partner.
