Letter to the editor: Don’t be fooled by 4 For The Kids

I have lived in Summit County for 30 years. I taught in the school district and have raised my son alongside my neighbors.

The school board election is around the corner, and I’m scared that Summit County citizens are getting duped. The 4 For The Kids candidates are spending tens of thousands of dollars to influence you. Their flyers show up in your mailbox, and their graphics end up in your texts. And they are pretty.

But most of these candidates moved to Summit County within the last few years. Imagine moving to a small mountain town and insisting that your vision is best after observing the place for a couple years — during a pandemic.

What scares me most about the 4 For The Kids candidates is that they didn’t meet with the Summit County Education Association to discuss their views on local education. Remember the teachers? The teachers who spend eight hours a day with our kids. The teachers we see around town and on the slopes. The teachers whose hearts are dedicated to working with parents to build kind and caring young people.

The 4 For The Kids candidates didn’t want to meet with the association, which represents 85% of Summit School District educators. That is alarming. I trust our teachers, I applaud our teachers, and I would certainly invite them to the table when times get tough.

Our community has always succeeded when we work together. If 4 For The Kids aren’t willing to meet the teachers, I don’t trust that they’re serious about improving their new community.

Vote for Guarino, Kugler, Webster and Hudnut. They didn’t move into town last year. They met with the association. And they have volunteered in Summit County for decades. They’ve been team players from the beginning. Don’t be fooled by carpetbaggers.