Letter to the editor: Don’t forget to look at the positives

I think most of us grumble from time to time and forget to view all the positive. We all hear negative comments about young people, but I have to say that I am blessed with the nicest young couples as neighbors. They have helped me in so many ways: fixing things, cleaning gutters and taking down small trees. One even pulled my car out of a ditch.

Recently, I asked one about roofing because I wasn’t sure I knew how to replace the roof on my chicken run. He said, “Well, let me look at it.” The next day, he replaced the roof on the coop and the doghouse, that is also in the run, and built a new gate. I am almost 73 years old. I get around OK, but arthritis has weakened my joints so that I cannot do as much as I want. I cannot pitch in on any of their projects, yet they show me such kindness. They owe me nothing and there is little I can do for them, but they do these things for me out of kindness. These wonderful young people make me feel safe and valued. I am truly blessed. They remind me that people are good and kind.