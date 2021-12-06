Letter to the editor: Editor should do more to vet statements in letters to the editor

I recognize letter writer Maarten Meinders’ right to his opinion. When statements are made, however, such as, “thousands (yes) of experienced, accredited medical professionals who have no incentive to lie, who have been systematically censored and threatened with loss of license and have been prohibited from treating people at the onset“ are apparently made as statements of fact and not just opinion, we must take exception.

I don’t believe you, Meinders. Give us proof of your statement. Who did the censoring? Which doctors have been prohibited from treating patients by any outside authority? Who prevented them from treating patients? Please tell us where these atrocities happened. If you can’t provide truth, then you are just stirring malcontent and not offering us any course of action.

I must also offer some criticism to the editor for not vetting statements in published letters or at least offering us some disclaimer for same.